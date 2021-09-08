Trace Adkins Joins Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon in ‘Monarch’ Series

Country music artist Trace Adkins has signed on to star in Fox’s new midseason drama, Monarch, created by Melissa London Hilfers. The three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner will be joining Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking) in what’s described as a Country music-driven family drama set to premiere on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Trace Adkins is playing Roman family patriarch Albie; Susan Sarandon is the family’s matriarch, Dottie Cantrell Roman; and Anna Friel is attached to star as Nicolette “Nicky” Roman.

Melissa London Hilfers is writing and executive producing, with Michael Rauch (Royal Pains) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and music manager Jason Owen also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler (The Passage) is on board to direct the first episode.

Fox released the following description of Monarch season one:

“Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.

In Monarch, ‘Texas Truthteller’ and reigning King of Country Music ALBIE ROMAN (Adkins), along with his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife, Queen of Country Music DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE ‘NICKY’ ROMAN (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”







