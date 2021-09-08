‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Trailer: Details on Apple TV+’s New Kids Series

Apple TV+’s fall 2021 programming lineup will include the premieres of three series just for kids and families. Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will debut on September 24th and Get Rolling With Otis arrives on October 8th. The third new family-friendly series, Puppy Place, is set to premiere on October 15th.

Apple TV+’s announcement of its kid-friendly new fall series was accompanied by the release of the first trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD, and Bento Box Entertainment’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. The announcement also included details on the newest additions to Apple TV+’s kids and family programming.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff ‘Wirrow’ Mazery, co-created by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD’s “Create Together”), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (All Hail King Julien, Kung Fu Panda) and executive produced by Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment, the 10-episode animated epic Wolfboy and the Everything Factory follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the earth where fantastical beings called ‘Sprytes’ create things for the natural world on the surface – clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time… everything!

With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special – and that, ultimately, it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.

In addition to young newcomer Akhtar as the titular Wolfboy, the series is voiced by Critics’ Choice Award nominee Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), who portrays Sprout, Lilly Williams as Xandra, Cristina Milizia (DC Superhero Girls) as Floof and Gordon-Levitt voicing Professor Luxcraft. The series is peppered with a number of special performances, including Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Gordon-Levitt’s former 3rd Rock from the Sun castmate, stage and screen legend John Lithgow.

Get Rolling With Otis

Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, Get Rolling With Otis will premiere globally on Apple TV+ Friday, October 8. This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling, and rolls into action to help!

The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

Puppy Place

Based on the best-selling books from Scholastic, Puppy Place chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings, Charles and Lizzie Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster in search of forever homes.

Premiering on Apple TV+ Friday, October 15, each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire, and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles.







