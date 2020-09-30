‘Transplant’ Season 1 Episode 5 Preview: Photos, “Eid” Plot and Cast

NBC’s medical drama Transplant returns after a two-week break with episode five, “Eid.” Season one episode five will air on October 6, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season one includes Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc, John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, and Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis. Sirena Gulamgaus plays Amira, Linda E. Smith is Dr. Wendy Atwater, and Torri Higginson plays Claire Malone.

“Eid” Plot: Bash tries to respect old family traditions, and struggles to open up about his past.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Bashir Hamed (Haq), a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and younger sister Amira (Gulamgaus) become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. But if Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up and obtaining a coveted residency position is nearly impossible.

When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto.

Yet for all Bash’s experience, it’s a tough road. Bash’s training is different, his life experience are unique to him and he’s not an exact match for his new colleagues, who include Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc (Leboeuf), a ferociously analytical second-year resident who pushes herself relentlessly; Dr. June Curtis (Issa), a reserved, ambitious surgical resident whose loyalty doesn’t come easily; and Dr. Theo Hunter (Watson), a pediatric Emergency Fellow whose small-town upbringing is cracking wide open as life at the hospital changes his worldview.

The team works tirelessly to save lives and win the approval of the legendary head of the Emergency Department, Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah), all the while managed by sharp-eyed, acerbic Dr. Wendy Atwater (Smith) and supported by longtime head nurse, the deadpan, confident Claire Malone (Higginson).

Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demand of his new country and new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. It’s a journey that’s universal to people everywhere. Bash aims high and is determined to succeed, and those around are quick to see that his passion and hopefulness are contagious. But will his newfound life reject him, or will this “transplant” take?