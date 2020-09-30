NBC’s upcoming comedy Young Rock has found its Dwayne Johnsons – and, yes, I did mean to type Johnsons. Three actors – Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu – have signed on to play the superstar at various ages in the comedy series.

The cast of season one will also feature Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Ana Tuisila.

NBC’s targeting a 2021 premiere of the comedy which will feature the real Dwayne Johnson each episode. Johnson also serves as an executive producer along with Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras. Khan and Chiang wrote the pilot and Jeffrey Walker is on board as co-executive producer and director.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, and Fierce Baby Productions.

Young Rock Cast and Characters, Courtesy of NBC:

Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson (AKA Dewey), Age 10 – Honest, headstrong, impressionable and bold.

Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson, Age 15 – Doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop.

Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson, Age 18-20 – Has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami. Though a super-star talent, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s mother – Grew up in a first generation pro wrestling family. A strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she’s a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne’s life.

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father – Charismatic and charming, the pro wrestling champion juggles the ups and downs of his career with being a well-intentioned, but unorthodox, husband and father.

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Dwayne’s grandmother. The first female pro-wrestling promoter in the country. A sweet loving grandmother and when need be, a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman.

The Plot:

From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.







