‘Transplant’ Season 2 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

The popular medical drama Transplant will return to NBC’s primetime lineup on March 6, 2022 with season two episode one. Season two episodes will air on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

Hamza Haq returns to lead the cast as Bashir “Bash” Hamed. John Hannah plays Dr. Jed Bishop, Laurence Leboeuf plays Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, Jim Watson is Dr. Theo Hunter, Ayisha Issa is Dr. June Curtis, and Torri Higginson is Claire Malone.

Season 2 Episode 1 “Guardrail” Plot: Bash’s life is upended when he is reunited with a woman from his past.

Transplant Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hame, a talented doctor and Syrian refugee who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

Season one, which aired on NBC in 2020, ended on a cliffhanger with Dr. Bishop suffering a major stroke and a woman from Bash’s past showing up at the hospital.

Season two picks up with Bash and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Bishop suffers a stroke. With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his “transplant” into this new world was successful.