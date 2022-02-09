‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Announces May Premiere and Debuts a New Poster

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have set a May 25, 2022 premiere date for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan and has Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader.

The limited series’ cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Rupert Friend. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also star in the much-anticipated new entry in the Star Wars franchise.

Per Lucasfilm and Disney+: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Hayden Christensen made his Star Wars debut in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and reprised his role in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ewan McGregor joined the iconic sci-fi franchise a bit earlier, debuting as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) before starring in Episode II and Episode III. Both were heard but not seen in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and Joby Harold serve as executive producers.