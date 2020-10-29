‘Trial 4’ Docuseries Releases an Official Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released a gripping new trailer for the docuseries Trial 4. Rémy Burkel (Sin City Law) directs the eight-episode docuseries which shines the spotlight on the story of Sean Ellis and the misconduct of the Boston Police Department.

Trial 4 will premiere on Netflix on November 11, 2020.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (Murder on a Sunday Morning, The Staircase) and Matthieu Belghiti (The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein) executive produce, with Allyson Luchak producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“The eight-episode docuseries Trial 4 delves into the story of Sean Ellis, a man who served 22 years in prison after being found guilty of killing Boston Police Detective John Mulligan in 1993. Though law enforcement presented evidence linking Ellis to the murder, further investigation revealed corrupt police officers, questionable witnesses and enormous pressure within the department to solve the case.

Ellis’s story, while devastating, sheds light on timely issues of systemic racism, police corruption and criminal justice reform while offering hope that, ultimately, people have the power to change the system.”