CBS has officially announced Big Brother has been renewed for a 23rd season. Season 23 will air during the summer of 2021 with Julie Chen Moonves back as host.

The renewal announcement came just hours before the live two-hour season 22 finale.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” stated Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

The reality competition series premiered in 2000. It’s consistently drawn high ratings and, according to CBS, season 22’s live feeds show a double-digit percentage increase in viewers over season 21.

The series is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother Season 22 Details, Courtesy of CBS:

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

In a Big Brother first, the season premiered live and the All-Star cast was revealed as they moved into the house, during the two-hour live event on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The cast of All-Stars includes past winners Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry; fan favorites Da’Vonne Rogers and Kaysar Ridha; the best to have never won, including Janelle Pierzina and Dani Briones; most memorable Houseguests, such as Bayleigh Dayton and Enzo Palumbo; and great gamers, including Cody Calafiore and Kevin Campbell; among others. These All-Stars have one thing in common – they all have something to prove.







