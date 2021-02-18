‘True Story’ with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Adds to Its Cast

The cast of Netflix’s upcoming limited series True Story has expanded by eight. Lauren London, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Billy Zane are joining series stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the drama from executive producer Eric Newman (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico).

Netflix’s announcement included details on who the new cast members will be playing:

Tawny Newsome (Space Force) as Billie: As a talented comedy writer who works for Kid, Billie is constantly trying to earn respect and recognition for her work, leaving her stuck between loyalty to Kid or pursuing her long-term dreams through other outlets.

Will Catlett (Charm City Kings, Black Lightning) as Herschel: A man of few words, this jack-of-all-trades bodyguard is a constant presence in Kid’s life. Herschel has a quiet sense of humor and takes the chaos surrounding Kid in stride, but struggles to keep Kid safe once he and his brother Carlton grow closer.

Paul Adelstein (Imposters, Mrs. Maisel) as Todd: As Kid’s longtime manager, Todd’s years navigating the industry with Kid has made them close like brothers. Todd struggles to find the balance between friend and manager as Kid faces ongoing challenges with his brother, Carlton.

Ash Santos (American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Night Teeth) as Daphne: An outgoing young woman who joins Carlton and Kid at a VIP afterparty that continues to an eventful night.

John Ales (Euphoria, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) as Nikos: Bringing a whole new definition to a close-knit family, Nikos will stop at nothing to make sure his brothers Savvas and Ari are safe.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, Red Notice) as Savvas: Part of the same close-knit family that knows no limit, Savvas values the safety and success of his brothers Nikos and Ari over anything.

Lauren London (The Game, Single Ladies) as Monyca: Faced with new challenges of co-parenting a child with Kid, Monyca still enjoys a close bond with her ex.

Billy Zane (Titanic, Waltzing with Brando) as Ari: Coldly unfazed by the nature of his job, Ari helps make problems go away.

The limited series’ executive producers include Kevin Hart and showrunner Charles Murray. Grand Electric’s Caroline Currier as well as Hartbeat Productions’ Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown are co-producing. Executive producer Stephen Williams (Watchment) will direct the first four episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard) is confirmed to direct the final four episodes.

True Story Plot Details:

A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.







