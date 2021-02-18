Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie star Zendaya will be honored with the fifth annual SeeHer Award during the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards. John David Washington, the ‘Malcolm’ half of Malcolm & Marie, will present Zendaya with the special honor during the awards ceremony.

Zendaya joins the exclusive list of SeeHer Award recipients that includes Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy, and Gal Gadot.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award,” stated Nadine Karp McHugh, President, SeeHer. “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood – with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees and Euphoria evangelists – she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”

The SeeHer Award is given in recognition of “a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape. SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers, media organizations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and media content that portrays women and girls as they truly are.”

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, March 7th. Taye Diggs is returning as host of the awards show which will air live from Los Angeles on The CW beginning at 7pm ET/PT (tape delayed on the West Coast.) This year’s show will be a mix of in-person and virtual presentations in order to keep the presenters, nominees, and winners safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.







