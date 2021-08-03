‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) returns as podcaster Poppy Parnell in the second season of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed drama, Truth Be Told. The new trailer introduces Oscar nominee Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) as an old friend of Poppy’s who reaches out for help.

Season two of the anthology series marks Hudson’s first starring role in a TV series.

The cast also includes Mekhi Phifer as Markus Killebrew, Christopher Backus as Holt Redding, Tracie Thoms as Desiree Scoville, and Haneefah Wood as Cydie Scoville. In addition, season two features Alona Tal as Ivy Abbott, David Lyons as Detective Aames, Andre Royo as Demetrius, and Merle Dandridge as Zarina Killebrew.

Ron Cephas Jones plays Leander “Shreve” Scoville, Katherine LaNasa is Noa Havilland, Mychala Faith Lee is Trini Killebrew, Michael Beach is Ingram Rhoades, and Tami Roman plays Lillian Scoville.

Truth Be Told‘s 10 episode second season premieres on August 20, 2021. New episodes drop on Fridays.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the series and writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner. Mikkel Nørgaard, Octavia Spencer, and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter also executive produce along with Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.



