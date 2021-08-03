Hulu Orders ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Starring Grace Van Patten

Carola Lovering’s Tell Me Lies is being adapted into a series, with Hulu announcing Grace Van Patten is on board to star. Van Patten also has a role in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) and two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Bridesmaids), debuting on August 18, 2021.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss are executive producing through their Belletrist production company. Meaghan Oppenheimer is attached to write the pilot and also executive produces along with Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis and Vice Studios’ Shannon Gibson.

Author Lovering will be involved as a consulting producer.

Hulu released the following description of Tell Me Lies:

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Grace Van Patten will play Lucy Albright, on the surface, a sheltered but well-adjusted girl from an affluent Long Island town. Her acerbic humor and often cool demeanor has earned her the label of “Ice Queen” among her friends. But beneath her confident façade Lucy is hiding a childhood trauma that has left her feeling disconnected from her peers. When she meets Stephen, Lucy sees a dark streak in him that she recognizes in herself, and will inadvertently bring her demons to light.



