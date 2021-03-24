‘Trying’ Season 2 Gets a May Premiere and an Early Season 3 Renewal

Apple TV+ has set a May 14, 2021 premiere date for the second season of the British comedy series, Trying. The streaming service’s premiere date announcement also included the news the comedy has been picked up for a third season.

Andy Wolton created the comedy and serves as writer and executive producer. Jim O’Hanlon (Marvel’s The Punisher) directs and executive produces, with Sam Pinnell (Motherland) producing and Josh Cole executive producing.

The BBC Studios production stars BAFTA nominee Esther Smith (Funny Valentines), SAG nominee Rafe Spall (The Big Short), and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake). Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary), Oliver Chris (Four Weddings), Sian Brooke (Good Omens), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), and Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge) also star in season two.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the upcoming second season:

“In the eight-episode second season of Trying, Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind.

Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Staunton) they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.”







