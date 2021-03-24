‘Stowaway’ Trailer Reveals Astronauts Faced with an Impossible Choice

Netflix has released a lengthy trailer for the sci-fi thriller Stowaway directed by Joe Penna (Arctic). The trailer reveals an unexpected extra passenger on a trip to Mars forces the crew to try and figure out how to keep everyone alive while the oxygen supply dwindles.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) as Zoe Levenson, Oscar nominee Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense) as Marina Barnett, Daniel Dae Kim (New Amsterdam) as David Kim, and Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as Michael Adams.

Director Penna co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison.

Netflix has set an April 22, 2021 premiere date.

The Stowaway Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.