‘Two Weeks to Live’ Starring Maisie Williams is Coming to HBO Max

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams asks what you would do if there were only two weeks left in the new trailer for Two Weeks to Live. HBO Max released the two and a half minute trailer for the dark comedy and announced they’ll be the exclusive U.S. streaming home to the British series.

HBO Max has set a November 5, 2020 premiere date for all six episodes. The series is currently airing on Sky.

In addition to Maisie Williams, the series stars Emmy nominee Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Sean Pertwee (Gotham) Taheen Modak (The Bay), Mawaan Rizwan (Next of Kin), Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), and Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers).

Two Weeks to Live was created by Gaby Hull (We Hunt Together). Phil Temple executive produces, Charlotte Surtees produces, and Al Campbell directs.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Two Weeks to Live tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.









