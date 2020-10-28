‘The Mandalorian’ Recap Video: Prepare for Season 2 With a Look Back at Season 1

Need a refresher on all the key events of The Mandalorian season one? If so, check out the new minute and a half video which touches on the very basics of the first season’s plot. There’s plenty of Baby Yoda footage as well as clips of The Mandalorian protecting the adorable scene-stealer.

The cast is led by Pedro Pascal in the title role. Gina Carano plays Cara Dune, Carl Weathers is Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito reprises his role as Moff Gideon. Weathers, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez directed season two episodes.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner and executive produces with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

Season two will premiere on Friday, October 30, 2020 on Disney+.

The Season 2 Plot:

In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Series Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.







