The cast of FX’s limited series Under the Banner of Heaven has expanded to include Wyatt Russell, Sam Worthington, and Adelaide Clemens. Rory Culkin, Gil Birmingham, Christopher Heyerdahl, Denise Gough, Billy Howle, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat have also just boarded the series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s NY Times bestselling novel.

The newly announced cast members join series stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the drama from Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Best Original Screenplay, Milk).

Black created the series and serves as an executive producer. Gillian Berrie (Hell or High Water, Starred Up) and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer (Genius, Friday Night Lights), Ron Howard (Genius, Arrested Development), Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also executive produce. In addition, Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) and Michael Costigan (A Teacher), along with David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Perfect Sense), are on board as executive producers, with Mackenzie also directing.

Filming is currently underway in Calgary. The limited series will air on FX on Hulu and is produced by FX Productions. FX has not announce a targeted premiere date.

The official casting announcement revealed Sam Worthington (Avatar) is playing Ron Lafferty and Denise Gough (the upcoming Rogue One prequel series) has been cast as Dianna Lafferty. Lodge 49‘s Wyatt Russell is Dan Lafferty, Billy Howle (The Serpent) is Allen Lafferty, and Yellowstone‘s Gil Birmingham is Bill Taba. Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) plays Rebecca Pyre, Rory Culkin (Halston) is Samuel Lafferty, Seth Numrich (Turn) is Robin Lafferty, and Chloe Pirrie (Kindred) is Matilda Lafferty.

Sandra Seacat (Enlightened) will play Josie Pyre and Van Helsing‘s Christopher Heyerdahl is Ammon Lafferty.

FX offered the following description of Under the Banner of Heaven:

“Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”











