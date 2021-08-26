Neon introduced the teaser trailer for Spencer during the 2021 CinemaCon and followed up it a day later with its release online. The one-minute teaser provides our first chance to see Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana preparing for what she expects to be a tense Christmas holiday with the royal family as she comes to a decision about divorcing Prince Charles.

In addition to Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, the Twilight franchise) as Princess Diana, the cast includes Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Prince Charles, BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Pablo Larraín (Jackie) directs from a screenplay by Steven Knight (Academy Award nominee for Dirty Pretty Things). Larraín’s behind the scenes team includes Director of Photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran (Academy award-winner for Little Women and Anna Karenina), Makeup and Hair Designer Wakana Yoshihara (Murder On The Orient Express), and Production Designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (Academy Award nominee for Passengers and Inception).

Academy Award, BAFTA, and Grammy Award nominee Jonny Greenwood (of Radiohead) composed the score.

Juan de Dios Larraín (Jackie, A Fantastic Woman) for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann) for Komplizen Film, and BAFTA award winner and Academy Award nominee Paul Webster (Anna Karenina, Atonement) for Shoebox Films are producing. Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Christina Zisa for NEON and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios executive produce.

Neon will be releasing Spencer in theaters on November 5, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Neon:

Spencer focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

December, 1991: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.







