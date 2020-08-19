‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Returns for Volume 2 in October

Netflix confirmed six new episodes of the reinvigorated, reimagined Unsolved Mysteries series will premiere this October. Volume one’s six episodes premiered on July 1, 2020.

Volume two arrives on October 19, 2020.

The original docuseries creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove of Cosgrove/Meurer Productions are involved as executive producers along with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment.

Commenting on this new version executive producer Levy said, “The stories still range from supernatural occurrences to unthinkable crimes. The title music remains intact. ​Unsolved Mysteries ​originally included four cases per episode. We at 21 Laps ​— along with our partners at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions — ​made an early decision to have our storytelling dive deeper and establish a more intimate connection with the audience. To do that, you need time.

The people we’re interviewing on screen are often revisiting deeply painful experiences that are traumatic and not easy to discuss. These new episodes will each focus on a singl​e case that is produced, directed, photographed, scored and edited at a high level. ​I think audiences are going to find it very satisfying.”

Series Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

Volume 2: In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series.







