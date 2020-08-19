‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6 Poster: “The Past is Dead”

A little less than two months out from its season premiere, AMC just released the official poster for season six of the zombie apocalypse series Fear the Walking Dead. The just-released key art features Lennie James as Morgan Jones and warns “The Past is Dead.”

Season six is set to premiere on October 11, 2020. New episodes will air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

“The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead are very excited to share this piece of key art with our amazing fans,” said Lennie James. “Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven’t ever been before. Some will rise. Some will fall. None will remain the same. The Past Is Dead! Tune in October 11 for the next chapter!”

In addition to Lennie James, the season six cast includes Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Colman Domingo as Strand, Jenna Elfman as June, Garret Dillahunt as John, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Austin Amelio as Dwight, and Karen David as Grace.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg are the showrunners and executive produce with Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and Dave Alpert.

The Season 6 Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them.

Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.







