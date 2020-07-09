Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrok), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) are confirmed to participate in the final San Diego Comic-Con panel in support of History’s Vikings. This year’s SDCC has gone virtual, with television shows and films presenting online panels rather than in-person. Blame it all on Covid-19 and cross your fingers next year’s San Diego Comic-Con will be able to take place safely, live and in person.

MGM Television and History will present the final SDCC appearance by the Vikings cast and showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11am PT. The “Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks” panel will be available to view online on the official San Diego Comic-Con YouTube channel.

Per the official announcement, the Vikings panelists will “discuss their favorite moments from the past six and a half seasons, favorite fan interactions during Comic-Con and what makes Vikings so extraordinary.” Fans will also get the first look at an exclusive clip from the second half of the sixth – and final – season of the popular action drama.

The final episodes of Vikings will premiere this fall. The sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, does not have a confirmed premiere date.

History’s announcement offered a look back at previous Vikings San Diego Comic-Con appearances:

Vikings fans have come to expect epic SDCC experiences from the TV series that chronicled the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) an actual historical figure, and his family as they live among the savage realities of the Viking culture. Fans have witnessed a Vikings Funeral which paraded through the streets of the Gaslamp District and culminated at the Harbor, had the opportunity to train in axe throwing to become a real Vikings warrior, they were able to meet with The Sear to have their fate foretold, and ride a Vikings Longship, among others.

And speaking of previous SDCC appearances…







