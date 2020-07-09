CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios confirmed cast members from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be participating in panels during the [email protected] virtual event. [email protected] is subbing in for the normally jam-packed San Diego Comic-Con, with that pop culture event going virtual in this time of Covid-19.

It’s not safe to get together in crowds (especially indoors), but it is perfectly fine to plop down in front of your computer to watch the panel presentations put on by television networks and film studios debuting July 23rd through July 26th.

The Star Trek panels will be available beginning on Thursday, July 23rd at 10am PT via the official San Diego Comic-Con YouTube channel.

STAR TREK UNIVERSE VIRTUAL PANELS DETAILS, COURTESY OF CBS:

The cast of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY reprise their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” Cast scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS stars Anson Mount(Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside STAR TREK: DISCOVERY executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale.

Act one of the table read will be shown at [email protected] followed by a brief cast Q&A.

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), creator, showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, which premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, August 6, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode. McMahan also moderates a fun discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero, as well as the ship’s bridge crew including Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Join Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, as they come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner(Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).







