‘Vikings’ Sequel ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Confirms Its Cast and Characters

Netflix has confirmed who will star in the upcoming Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, and exactly which characters they’ll be playing. The spinoff’s first season will consist of eight one-hour episodes written by Jeb Stuart, Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan, and Eoin McNamee.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst is involved as an executive producer. Stuart serves as season one showrunner and also executive produces with Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber. Vikings aired on History but the spinoff is a Netflix original from MGM Television.

Niels Arden Oplev is directing and producing episode one. Stephen St. Leger and Hannah Quinn will also direct the first season’s episodes.

Netflix offered this description of the new series and its characters:

“The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change. FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways. LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians. BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age. JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian. LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far. CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Select recurring characters include:

POLLYANNA McINTOSH as QUEEN ÆLFGIFU

Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute’s growing power structure.

Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute’s growing power structure. ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE

Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.







