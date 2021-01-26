Spirit Awards 2021 Nominees: Film Independent Expands to Cover TV

2021 marks the first year the Film Independent Spirit Awards will honor outstanding achievements in television as well as in independent films. The 2021 awards also are breaking with tradition by moving their event from the day prior to the Oscars to three days before Hollywood’s big night.
“2020 was Hell on Earth. But one glorious lifeline these past months has been the ability to watch so many great films and shows,” stated Josh Welsh, President Film Independent. “In an unbelievably challenging year, this year’s Spirit Award nominees inspired us, connected us and have been a source of urgently needed light in the darkness. And even though we’re still stuck at home, let’s come together to celebrate this great work!”
Winners will be announced during the live broadcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7pm PT/10pm ET. The awards show will air on IFC and AMC+.
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)
FIRST COW
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
MINARI
NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
NOMADLAND
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)
I CARRY YOU WITH ME
THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
MISS JUNETEENTH
NINE DAYS
SOUND OF METAL
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Makowsky, Bad Education
Alice Wu, The Half of It
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kitty Green, The Assistant
Noah Hutton, Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Juneteenth
Andy Siara, Palm Springs
James Sweeney, Straight Up
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000; Award given to the writer, director and producer)
THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS
LA LEYENDA NEGRA
LINGUA FRANCA
RESIDUE
SAINT FRANCES
BEST MALE LEAD
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Rob Morgan, Bull
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner, The Assistant
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Orion Lee, First Cow
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Benedict Wong, Nine Days
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han, Minari
Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Yu-jung Youn, Minari
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow
Shabier Kirchner, Bull
Michael Latham, The Assistant
Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
BEST EDITING
Andy Canny, The Invisible Man
Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Merawi Gerima, Residue
Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
BACURAU (Brazil)
THE DISCIPLE (India)
NIGHT OF THE KINGS (Ivory Coast)
PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME (Hungary)
QUO VADIS, AIDA? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
COLLECTIVE
CRIP CAMP
DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD
THE MOLE AGENT
TIME
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Director: Regina King
Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin
Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
PRODUCERS AWARD
(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim
Kara Durrett
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)
DAVID MIDELL – Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
EKWA MSANGI – Director of Farewell Amor
ANNIE SILVERSTEIN – Director of Bull
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
(The 26th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)
CECILIA ALDARONDO – Director of Landfall
ELEGANCE BRATTON – Director of Pier Kids
ELIZABETH LO – Director of Stray
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
ATLANTA’S MISSING AND MURDERED: THE LOST CHILDREN
CITY SO REAL
IMMIGRATION NATION
LOVE FRAUD
WE’RE HERE
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
A TEACHER
I MAY DESTROY YOU
LITTLE AMERICA
SMALL AXE
UNORTHODOX
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Elle Fanning, The Great
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Abby McEnany, Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Conphidance, Little America
Adam Ali, Little America
Nicco Annan, P-Valley
Amit Rahav, Unorthodox
Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
I MAY DESTROY YOU
Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight