Spirit Awards 2021 Nominees: Film Independent Expands to Cover TV

2021 marks the first year the Film Independent Spirit Awards will honor outstanding achievements in television as well as in independent films. The 2021 awards also are breaking with tradition by moving their event from the day prior to the Oscars to three days before Hollywood’s big night.

“2020 was Hell on Earth. But one glorious lifeline these past months has been the ability to watch so many great films and shows,” stated Josh Welsh, President Film Independent. “In an unbelievably challenging year, this year’s Spirit Award nominees inspired us, connected us and have been a source of urgently needed light in the darkness. And even though we’re still stuck at home, let’s come together to celebrate this great work!”

Winners will be announced during the live broadcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7pm PT/10pm ET. The awards show will air on IFC and AMC+.

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

FIRST COW

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

MINARI

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

NOMADLAND

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

MISS JUNETEENTH

NINE DAYS

SOUND OF METAL

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky, Bad Education

Alice Wu, The Half of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Juneteenth

Andy Siara, Palm Springs

James Sweeney, Straight Up

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000; Award given to the writer, director and producer)

THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS

LA LEYENDA NEGRA

LINGUA FRANCA

RESIDUE

SAINT FRANCES

BEST MALE LEAD

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yu-jung Youn, Minari

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner, Bull

Michael Latham, The Assistant

Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

BEST EDITING

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

BACURAU (Brazil)

THE DISCIPLE (India)

NIGHT OF THE KINGS (Ivory Coast)

PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME (Hungary)

QUO VADIS, AIDA? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

COLLECTIVE

CRIP CAMP

DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD

THE MOLE AGENT

TIME

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

PRODUCERS AWARD

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Kara Durrett

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

DAVID MIDELL – Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

EKWA MSANGI – Director of Farewell Amor

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN – Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

(The 26th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

CECILIA ALDARONDO – Director of Landfall

ELEGANCE BRATTON – Director of Pier Kids

ELIZABETH LO – Director of Stray

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

ATLANTA’S MISSING AND MURDERED: THE LOST CHILDREN

CITY SO REAL

IMMIGRATION NATION

LOVE FRAUD

WE’RE HERE

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

A TEACHER

I MAY DESTROY YOU

LITTLE AMERICA

SMALL AXE

UNORTHODOX

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance, Little America

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I MAY DESTROY YOU

Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight