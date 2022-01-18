‘Vikings: Valhalla’ New Trailer Teases Epic Action and Bloody Battles

Netflix has finally released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming first season of Vikings: Valhalla. The much-anticipated action drama’s based on Vikings, created by Michael Hirst, and follows the adventures of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) 100 years after the events portrayed in Vikings.

Additional season one stars include Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

Vikings starring Travis Fimmel (until Ragnar’s death in season four), Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, and Alexander Ludwig premiered on History in March 2013 and aired for six seasons, finishing up in December 2020. The sequel will debut on February 25, 2022 on Netflix.

Jeb Stuart wrote, executive produced, and served as showrunner on the eight-episode first season. Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive produced.

Netflix provided the following description of season one along with the key cast and their characters:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

Fiercely pagan, fiery, and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy, and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

The ultimate survivor. Chief counselor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Select recurring characters include:

POLLYANNA McINTOSH as QUEEN ÆLFGIFU

Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute’s growing power structure.

Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.







