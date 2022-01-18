‘The Boys’ Animated Spinoff Series Sets March 2022 Premiere Date

Prime Video’s set a March 4, 2022 premiere date for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an adult animated anthology series set in the world of The Boys. The release date was accompanied by a teaser video that features a baby shooting lasers out of her eyes and cutting down a bunch of soldiers. The video also features a dog licking his privates. Why? No idea.

All episodes of the eight-episode series will arrive on March 4th for your binge-watching pleasure.

Prime Video released the following description of the animated anthology series:

“The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.”

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina executive produced.

Eric Kripke (Supernatural) executive produces and serves as showrunner on The Boys, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic. Season three of the critically acclaimed comic book-inspired series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 3, 2022 with the release of the first three episodes.

Confirmed season three cast members include Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Dominique McElligott plays Queen Maeve, Laz Alonso is Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon is Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara is Kimiko, Nathan Mitchell is Black Noir, Colby Minifie is Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit plays Victoria Neuman, and Jensen Ackles is Soldier Boy.







