‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Will Return for Seasons 2 and 3

Netflix’s popular Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, is definitely returning for at least seasons two and three. Season one premiered on February 25, 2022 and hit the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list for its premiere week. According to the streaming service, the series also placed in the top 10 in 90 countries.

Season two has already finished production and is currently in the editing stage. Netflix is targeting a 2023 release of the second season, and season three is expected to begin shooting this spring.

“Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!” stated Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer.

Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) are among the few who didn’t meet an untimely death in the very bloody first season and will return for season two.

“The fans have spoken and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love. Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!” said Peter Friedlander, Head of US/Canada Scripted Series, Netflix.

Season two is also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Vikings creator Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Season one of VIKINGS: VALHALLA – now streaming – chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.







