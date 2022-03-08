‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star continues with season three episode 10, “Parental Guidance.” Episode 10 is set to air on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Parental Guidance” Plot: Owen, Tommy & the 126 race to the rescue when a medieval-themed restaurant suffers a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. Meanwhile the crew is worried that Paul still has not mentally recovered from his surgery and his friendship with Marjan is over. Mateo is offered a promotion by his old fire captain, but quickly realizes he is not the man he once knew.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.