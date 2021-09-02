‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Jadis’ Arrival

Pollyanna McIntosh will reprise her character, “Jadis,” from The Walking Dead on the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. AMC’s new trailer for season two of The Walking Dead spinoff ends with the introduction of Jadis and teases who the fan favorite character will be dealing with when the final World Beyond season arrives.

“I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at The Walking Dead: World Beyond in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October,” said Pollyanna McIntosh.

“We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we’re excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe,” said co-creator Scott M. Gimple. “In our story, years have passed — we’ll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that’s seen throughout all three series. We can’t wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU.”

Season two stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland. Matt Negrete guides the series as showrunner.

The 10 episode second and final season will premiere on October 3, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.







