CBS has just released the first photos and plot details from season one episode one of the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. The series will premiere on September 20, 2021, with new episodes airing on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Episode one guest stars include Mahina Anna Maria Napoleon, Moses Goods, Enver Gjokaj, Danielle Nuela Zalopany, and Ron Yuan.

NCIS: Hawai’i is shot in Oahu and executive produced by Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber. Larry Teng directed the pilot from a script by Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber.

“Pilot” Plot: Vanessa Lachey stars as Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant, who, with her unwavering team of specialists, balances duty, family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

In the premiere episode, an experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu, and Tennant and her team must find who is behind it before classified state secrets are exposed.