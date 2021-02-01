Episode four of Disney+’s WandaVision revealed the truth behind the tiny town of Westview and why two Avengers are stuck in what appears to be a decade-hopping sitcom. As we head into the second half of season one, Disney+ and Marvel Studios released a teaser trailer along with a new midseason poster.

The first season consists of nine episodes, with the first four currently available for streaming on Disney+. Episode five will arrive on February 6, 2021.

The series’ cast is led by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Thor‘s Kat Dennings is Darcy, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Randall Park is Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes, and Captain Marvel‘s Teyonah Parris stars as Monica Rambeau. The first season is directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

The WandaVision Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.