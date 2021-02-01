‘Clarice’ Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Air Date

Don’t tune in to check out CBS’s new dramatic series Clarice and expect to see someone guest starring as Hannibal Lecter. Clarice, which premieres on February 11, 2021, takes place one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs and will focus on stories told from Agent Clarice Starling’s point of view.

During the Television Critics Association press day, executive producer Jenny Lumet explained how the show’s approach to Clarice differs from other adaptations of the character. “They haven’t looked through her lenses and asked what’s it like to be young, female, and suddenly famous for saving a life and defeating a monster,” said Lumet.

Additional executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin.

Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) stars as Clarice Starling with Michael Cudlitz playing Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, and Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi. Nick Sandow plays Murray Clarke, Devyn Tyler is Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter is Catherine Martin. Jayne Atkinson recurs as Attorney General Ruth Martin.

Episode one’s guest cast includes Milton Barnes, Nicolette Pearse, Alan Van Sprang, Caitlin Stryker, and Shawn Doyle. Dalmar Abuzeid, Malcolm Ross, Erica Anderson, Troy Blundell, Simon Northwood, Adrian Griffin, and Joseph Cochrane also guest star in the first episode.

New episodes air on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

“The Silence is Over” Plot: A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill’s basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine’s mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.