Fantastic news for Warrior fans… The action drama has been renewed for a third season which will air on HBO Max. The announcement was made today by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, and was accompanied by a special announcement video featuring the cast celebrating the series’ renewal (and crediting Warrior‘s passionate fans).

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max,” stated Bloys.

The critically acclaimed series is based on writings by martial arts icon Bruce Lee and was created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee). Tropper executive produces under his Tropper Ink Productions. Bruce Lee Entertainment’s Shannon Lee and Perfect Storm Entertainment’s Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 9 director) also executive produce.

The season two cast was led by Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm and included Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, and Joe Taslim as Li Yong. Other series regulars included Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Christian McKay as Mayor Samuel Blake, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Lee, and Perry Yung as Father Jun.

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans,” stated Shannon Lee. “Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

Seasons one and two premiered on Cinemax and are currently available on HBO Max. HBO Max did not confirm when we can expect the third season to arrive.