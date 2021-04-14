‘Tough as Nails’ Competition Series to Return for Seasons 3 and 4

Tough as Nails created and hosted by Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) has earned a two-season renewal order ahead of its season two finale. CBS confirmed the competition series will return for seasons three and four, and announced casting on the upcoming seasons is now underway.

“Tough as Nails is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” stated Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hardworking Americans who get the job done.”

“For the first time in a long time we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. Tough as Nails is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” said Keoghan. “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”

Anyone interested in being considered for season three or four may apply at toughasnailscbscasting.com.

Host, showrunner, and executive producer Phil Keoghan created the series with executive producer Louise Keoghan. Anthony Carbone also executive produces the series from Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

Tough as Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

One by one, they are eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.







