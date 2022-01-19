‘WeCrashed’ Teaser Trailer Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

Apple TV+ just launched the first teaser trailer for WeCrashed starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The Apple Original limited series is based on real events and explores the inner workings of WeWork, with Jared Leto channeling the company’s co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. Hathaway plays Rebekah Neumann, Andy’s wife and the founder of WeGrow.

The cast of the eight-episode limited series also includes Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

The series is based on Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello’s popular Wondery podcast, “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Eisenberg and Crevello created the series and serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, Crazy Stupid Love) directed and also executive produced along with Hathaway, Charlie Gogolak, and Natalie Sandy; Paradox’s Jared Leto and Emma Ludbrook; and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes on March 18, 2022. New episodes will arrive on Fridays leading up to its April 22nd finale.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?







