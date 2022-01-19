‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Shows Off Gorgeous New Photos

The batch of eight new photos from the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton includes new scenes with series newcomer Simone Ashley (Sex Education) who’s playing Kate Sharma. In one photo Kate’s showing up the men while in another she’s caught the attention of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

The new photos also include Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) looking pensive while chatting with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey); Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her BFF Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) sharing a secret; and the Sharma sisters with Kate’s Corgi, Newton.

Season two will premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

Bridgerton is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels and is a Shondaland production. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and series creator Chris Van Dusen executive produce, with Van Dusen serving as showrunner.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.