‘Wednesday’ Adds Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane

Netflix has filled out the cast of the Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday, adding 10 additional actors in series regular roles. Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, and Moosa Mostafa have come on board the series set to star Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) as the titular character. Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Jamie McShane, and Percy Hynes White have also signed on to the coming-of-age comedy from directpr and exectuve producer Tim Burton.

Netflix previously announced Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) is playing Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman (Boogie Nights) will guest star as Gomez Adams.

Al Gough and Miles Millar are co-showrunners on the eight episode first season. Millar, Gough, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, and Gail Berman serve as executive producers.

Netflix released the following description of the series along with character descriptions:

The Plot: The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

• Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told) will play Tyler Galpin. A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

• Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles) will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

• Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus) will play Eugene Otinger. One of Nevermore Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the school’s bee-keeping club.

• Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas) will play Enid Sinclair. She is Wednesday’s sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

• Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s) will play Yoko Tanaka. A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

• Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test) will play Bianca Barclay. One of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

• Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) will play Xavier Thorpe. A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

• Thora Birch (Ghost World, The Walking Dead) will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.

• Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period) will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

• Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline) will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.







