‘Cobra Kai’ is Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4

Netflix has given the critically acclaimed drama Cobra Kai an early season five renewal. The official announcement comes more than three months prior to the premiere of season four.

Season four is targeting a December 2021 premiere, and season five is expected to begin filming this fall in Atlanta.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) return to lead the cast in starring roles. The upcoming fourth season also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene). In addition, Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) return for season four.

Ralph Macchio took to Twitter to respond the renewal announcement, tweeting, “Thank you, fans!! More story coming to you!”

“The Valley is mine. It always was, and always will be. MERCY is for the weak,” tweeted Martin Kove.

Cobra Kai is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce the Emmy nominated series. Macchio, Zabka, Susan Ekins, and Westbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The dojo is about to be 5x as rAd. Cobra Kai has been renewed for Season 5 – 🐍 #senditotheinternet pic.twitter.com/KdjuGEmSTl — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) August 27, 2021









