‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 to Star Allison Tolman and Nick Frost

CBS All Access has signed up Allison Tolman and Nick Frost to star in season two of the anthology series, Why Women Kill. In addition to announcing the casting, CBS All Access released details on who Tolman and Frost will be playing in the second season set in 1949:

– Allison Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

– Nick Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Season one of the series created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. That season’s currently available to subscribers to stream. The digital subscription service didn’t announce when season two is expected to premiere.

Per CBS All Access, the second season of the “dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…”

Nick Frost will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series Truth Seekers which is set to premiere on October 30, 2020. Frost’s credits also include Shaun of the Dead, Fighting with My Family, and Into the Badlands.

Allison Tolman starred in the first season of FX’s Fargo and earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as “Molly Solverson.” Most recently she starred in the only season of ABC’s dramatic thriller, Emergence.

Why Women Kill is an Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios production. Marc Cherry, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis serve as executive producers.







