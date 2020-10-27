‘Black Narcissus’ Limited Series Releases a Gorgeous New Trailer

The nearly three-minute new trailer for FX’s Black Narcissus introduces the key players and establishes just how isolated the palace in the Himalayas setting is where the action takes place.

Gemma Arterton leads the cast as Sister Clodagh. Alessandro Nivola plays Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi is Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg (may she rest in peace) is Mother Dorothea, and Jim Broadbent plays Father Roberts. Rosie Cavaliero is Sister Briony, Karen Bryson plays Sister Philippa, Patsy Ferran is Sister Blanche, and Nila Aalia stars as Angu Ayah.

The talented ensemble also includes Kulvinder Ghir as General Toda Rai, Chaneil Kular as Dilip Rai, Dipika Kunwar as Kanchi, Gina McKee as Sister Adela, Soumil Malla as Joseph Anthony, and Gianni Gonsalves as Srimati Rai.

FX will release all three episodes of the limited series based on the bestselling novel by Rumer Godden on November 23, 2020. The series will be available the following day on FX on Hulu.

The limited series is a DNA TV in association with FX Productions for BBC One and the FX Networks production. Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Amanda Coe, and Lucy Richer executive produce, with Coe also serving as writer.

Godden’s novel was previously made into a feature film starring Deborah Kerr and released in 1947. The film adaptation won Oscars in the Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration categories. Cinematographer Jack Cardiff also took home a Golden Globe for his work in Black Narcissus.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth.

As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.







