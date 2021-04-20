Tui T. Sutherland’s bestselling book series Wings of Fire is being adapted into an animated family-friendly event series at Netflix. Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay is on board to executive produce along with author Sutherland, Sam Register, and ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner.

The Warner Bros. Animation production has Dan Milano (Glitch Techs), Christa Starr (Mystery Science Theater 3000), and Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance) on board as showrunners and executive producers. Dan Milano and Christa Starr are adapting the books, with the season to consist of 10 40-minute episodes.

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community,” stated DuVernay. “On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”

More than 14 million copies of Sutherland’s books, published by Scholastic, are in print.

Netflix’s VP of Original Animation Melissa Cobb said, “We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

“The Wings of Fire books have captured the imagination of millions. In Ava, Justin, Christa and Dan we have a visionary creative team that will bring that same sense of wonder and adventure from the books to life with animation and create the next great animated family series at Netflix,” stated Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Author Tui T. Sutherland authored a blog post and said the question of whether the book series would become a television series has been one of the most-asked questions from fans. Sutherland’s pleased the answer’s not only yes but that the team compiled to bring Wings of Fire to life is so talented.

“I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons (I’m pretty sure that’s the official title). Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her!” wrote Sutherland. “And I knew the minute I met our showrunners, Dan Milano and Christa Starr, that they are funny, kind, super-nerd kindred spirits who 100% understand what I’m trying to do with the books. FanWings, you will love them, too! In their talented hands, I have faith the TV show will fulfill the dreams of all the people who’ve asked me that question over the years.”

Sutherland added, “When I started writing this series, I wanted to show that any dragon can be part of saving the world, no matter how shy or weird or prickly or overly enthusiastic they are. I wanted the readers to feel that, too — that each of you is important and wonderful just as you are, and you can make a difference. I wanted you to see yourselves in the pages of this dragon world – and now I hope you’ll be able to see yourselves on screen as well.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.







