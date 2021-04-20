‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: “Waiting” Preview

ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 15 promises to be a gut-wrenching hour of television, so be prepared with tissues close by. Directed by Gary Hawes from a script by David Hoselton and David Shore (story by Oren Gottfried), “Waiting” will air on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 15 guest stars include Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Carina Bardo as Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Italia Ricci as Taryn Wilkie.

“Waiting” Plot: After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







