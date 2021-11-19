‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Adds Additional Season 1 Cast

Paramount+ just announced additional cast members have been added to 1883, the upcoming Yellowstone prequel starring Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw as James Dutton. Previously announced cast members also include Grammy Award winner Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott (A Star is Born) as Shea Brennan, a character described as a “tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.”

Just announced cast members joining McGraw, Hill, and Elliott in the drama include Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, and Eric Nelsen who’ve signed on as series regulars. James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier are also on board season one.

Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade), Isabel May, and La Monica Garrett were previously confirmed to star in the Yellowstone prequel.

Paramount+ released the following details on who the new cast members are playing:

Audie Rick will play young ‘John Dutton Sr.’

Marc Rissmann will play ‘Josef’, a European immigrant who is married to ‘Risa’, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

Eric Nelsen will play ‘Ennis’, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

James Landry Hébert will play ‘Wade’, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

Dawn Olivieri will play ‘Claire’, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

Emma Malouff will play ‘Mary Abel,’ the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Alex Fine will play ‘Grady’, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

Gratiela Brancusi will play ‘Noemi’, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

Anna Fiamora will play ‘Risa’, a young immigrant woman who is married to ‘Josef’ and joins the traveling camp to move west.

Amanda Jaros will play ‘Alina’ a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

Nichole Galicia will play ‘Guinevere’, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stephanie Nur will play ‘Melodi’, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

Noah Le Gros will play ‘Colton’, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

Martin Sensmeier will play ‘Sam’, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 was created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and will premiere on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari executive produce. The series is a MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production

The Plot:

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”







