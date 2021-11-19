‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Trailer, and Cast

ABC’s A Million Little Things will return after a two week break with season four episode eight, an episode that finds Sophie taking the stage while Rome and Regina deal with series relationship issues. Episode eight – “the things we keep inside” – will air on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“the things we keep inside” Plot: Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend.