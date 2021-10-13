‘You’ Receives an Early Season 4 Renewal from Netflix

Netflix is so anxious to keep killing it (ratings-wise) they’ve renewed You for a fourth season prior to its third season premiere. The official renewal announcement didn’t provide any details on the returning cast or expected premiere date.

The third season will Launch on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti’s back as Love Quinn-Goldberg for season three. The cast also includes Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marianne, Dylan Arnold as Theo, Shalita Grant as Sherry, and Travis Van Winkle as Cary. Scott Speedman plays Matthew, Michaela McManus is Natalie, Shannon Chan-Kent plays Kiki, Ben Menhl is Dante, Chris O’Shea is Andrew, and Christopher Sean is Brandon.

You is based on the You and Hidden Bodies books by Caroline Kepnes and was developed for television by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Gamble and Berlanti executive produce, with Gamble serving as showrunner.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4,” stated Sera Gamble.

Season four will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Joe Goldberg is a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.

And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.







