‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Teaser Returns to the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ World

DreamWorks Animation is delving back into the world of How to Train Your Dragon with a new series inspired by the film franchise. The 40 second teaser reveals Dragons: The Nine Realms will be following the story of one particular dragon and is set post-HTTYD.

The six episode first season of Dragons: The Nine Realms will premiere on December 23, 2021 on Hulu and Peacock. Jeremy Shada lends his voice to the series and John Tellegen guides the animated show as showrunner and executive producer. Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy also executive produce, with Beth Sleven serving as supervising producer.

DreamWorks Animation released the following synopsis for season one:

“Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon.

Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.”