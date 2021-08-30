First Look: ‘You’ Season 3 Photos and Teaser Trailer

The 30 second teaser for Netflix’s You season three features a voice-over by Joe (Penn Badgley) musing on name of his first child. “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” says Joe who’s obviously not a fan of “Forty Reincarnated,” the nickname his son’s grandmother has chosen to bestow on his child.

Joe continues, “A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me is purely exciting and not without challenges. Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

The short teaser finds Joe swearing he’s willing to transform and promising he’ll change. “I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad,” says Joe.

In addition to Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg), the season three cast includes Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), and Dylan Arnold (Theo). Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon) also star in the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed thriller.

You season three premieres on October 15, 2021.

Season three is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

The teaser was accompanied by the first photos from season three along with a synopsis:

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.

And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”