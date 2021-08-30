Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

The short teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s The Problem With Jon Stewart finds the 22-time Emmy Award winner being caught off-guard by how he’s aged. He screams at his image in the mirror and asks, “Why would I go back to a visual medium? I could have done a podcast!” Fortunately for Stewart’s fans, he chose to do both.

Apple’s set a September 30, 2021 premiere date for the current affairs series hosted and executive produced by Jon Stewart. Brinda Adhikari serves as showrunner and also executive produces with Stewart’s manager James Dixon and EDEN Productions’ Richard Plepler. Chelsea Devantez is on board as the head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

New episodes will arrive every other week on Thursdays. The podcast also debuts on September 30th, with new episodes airing weekly.

The Problem With Jon Stewart Details, Courtesy of Apple:

The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.

The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.







