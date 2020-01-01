A Quiet Place Part II Kicks Off 2020 with an Official Trailer

Paramount Pictures celebrated the new year with the release of the full trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. The two and a half minute trailer reveals the Abbott family will team up with strangers as they struggle to survive following the events of A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski returned to write and direct the sequel, based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprised their roles as the Abbott family – mom Evelyn and kids Regan and Marcus. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Wayward Pines) joined the franchise for Part II.

Krasinski produced with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus executive produced.

Paramount Pictures will open in theaters on March 20, 2020.

A Quiet Place Part II Plot:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”