Dare Me Episode 2 Preview: Photos from “Mutually Assured Destruction”

Season one episode one of USA Network’s Dare Me set up the relationship between a high school cheer squad and their new coach, Colette French, played by Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series). Suffice it to say, the head cheerleader isn’t happy about this new leader taking over her turf.

The first season continues with episode two, “Mutually Assured Destruction,” airing on January 5, 2020.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

The “Mutually Assured Destruction” Plot: While Addy tries to ensure Colette’s secret is safe with Beth, Colette makes a decision about Will.

Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sport drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”